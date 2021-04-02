Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boston Omaha by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Omaha by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $29.91 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.09 million, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

