Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $526,000.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BXP opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.