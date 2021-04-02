Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

