BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.