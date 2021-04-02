Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWAY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

