Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $13.94 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 447,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.51. 735,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

