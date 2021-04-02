Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 39,839 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

