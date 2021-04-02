Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

