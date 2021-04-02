Bridge Advisory LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,058.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,792.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

