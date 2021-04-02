Bridge Advisory LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 3,188,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,770. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

