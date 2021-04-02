Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 492,700 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.47% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.