Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of BFAM traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,564. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

