Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.76. 270,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $182.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

