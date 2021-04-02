Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Brightcove by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 141,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.60 million, a PE ratio of -57.54, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

