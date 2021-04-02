Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

