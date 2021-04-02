BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Gap Up to $19.16

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $21.00. BrightSphere Investment Group shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 11,105 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,274,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 168,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.