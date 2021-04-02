Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $58.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

