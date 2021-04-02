Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of EAT opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brinker International by 739.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 408,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

