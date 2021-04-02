Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $271,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $221.45 and a one year high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

