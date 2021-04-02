Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $279.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

