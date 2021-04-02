Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,809 shares of company stock worth $6,414,625 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. 3,345,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

