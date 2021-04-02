Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

CRBP opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $256.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 13,572,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

