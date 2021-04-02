Brokerages Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Core-Mark also reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 262,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,504. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

