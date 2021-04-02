Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.08 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

