Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.17. 2,070,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

