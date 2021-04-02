Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.17. 2,070,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.