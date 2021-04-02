Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,107. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

