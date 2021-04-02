Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce sales of $533.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.76 million and the lowest is $526.60 million. Rexnord posted sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

RXN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 581,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

