Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post sales of $472.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 163,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,985. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

