Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $184.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.90 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $756.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $817.21 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $840.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.