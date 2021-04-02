Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MPW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 4,518,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,957. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.