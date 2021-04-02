Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MPW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 4,518,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,957. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

