Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.32. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

