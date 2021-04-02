Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $149.50

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

