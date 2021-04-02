Brokerages Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) PT at GBX 878

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 878 ($11.47).

Separately, Shore Capital increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

LON:GFTU traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,047 ($13.68). 143,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,000.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 862.42. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,057 ($13.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In other news, insider David Arnold acquired 100 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

