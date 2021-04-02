Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $122.50

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,886. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

