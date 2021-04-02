Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $369.00

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $367.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,999 shares of company stock valued at $116,227,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

