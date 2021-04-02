Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $138.00

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

