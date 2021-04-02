Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $151.33

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,317,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

