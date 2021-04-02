Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $26.78

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 725,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,859. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

