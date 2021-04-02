Brokers Offer Predictions for Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of EXP opened at $135.28 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.