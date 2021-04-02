Brokers Offer Predictions for Hugo Boss AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hugo Boss in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

