BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

