BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.25

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 157.25 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 156.35 ($2.04), with a volume of 3805643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.70 ($2.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.81. The company has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

