BTIG Research Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $434.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $453.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.15% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average is $335.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.