Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Holdings Decreased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

