C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 919,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,521. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.