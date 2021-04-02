Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cabot makes up about 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cabot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $53.28. 233,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

