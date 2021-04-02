Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.