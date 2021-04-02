Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.28 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

