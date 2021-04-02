CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $83.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.71 million and the lowest is $82.56 million. CalAmp posted sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $335.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $324.39 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $389.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

