Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $28.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Calix by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $17,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.